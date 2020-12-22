GCS: 5.009 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in Romania in the last 24 hours, after 23.834 tests



A total of 5,009 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 23,834 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (CGS) reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. So far, 598,792 cases (...)