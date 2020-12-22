Romanian Govt: Paralympic cyclist Eduard Novak proposed for sports minister job
Dec 22, 2020
Paralympic champion Eduard Novak is the Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR)’s proposal for the youth and sports minister position. UDMR will lead three ministers in the Government to be established by the center-right ruling coalition of PNL, USR-PLUS, and UDMR. The party also proposed Cseke (...)
