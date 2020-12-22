Survey: Hotels In Romania Expect Average Occupancy Rate Of 31% In 2021 Versus 24% In 2020

Survey: Hotels In Romania Expect Average Occupancy Rate Of 31% In 2021 Versus 24% In 2020. Hotel operators in Romania expect an annual average occupancy rate of 31% in 2021, compared with 24% in 2020, when the market saw an average decline in profit of 73% for January-October, per a survey by Cushman & Wakefield in partnership with the Romanian Hospitality Industry Federation (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]