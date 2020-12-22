 
Rider Emanuel Gyenes will start on January 3rd for the eleventh time in the Dakar Rally, race that will take place in Saudi Arabia, with the objective of imposing himself again in the Malle Moto category (no technical assistance). "Certainly, in January, after winning the Dakar 2020 in Malle Moto, I didn't imagine such a different year will follow. It was very hard to stay in shape, when months on end we couldn't compete, and then, unfortunately, in June, came the injury. (...) I am not recovered 100 pct, but mobility is increasing day after day and I will try to resist the pressure that Benjamin Melot will put upon me. The French competitor finished second in 2020 and desires to win very much. It's a harder route compared to the previous edition and I wish to finish it on as good a position as can be." Mani Gyenes, who will leave on December 26th towards Saudi Arabia, recalled the difficult moments he went through after the injury he suffered in his leg: "I went out for a hard-enduro practice, it wasn't the first one that I did this year, but I had the misfortune of injuring myself in a rocky area and fracturing my right leg. A surgical intervention followed where a rod was inserted and then months of recuperation. I think this year the place I've been to most was a baro-chamber clinic. In October, I started walking without crutches, and Red Bull Romaniacs was a test to see if I can withstand at least five days on a motorcycle. All went well, I passed the test, practically, so I decided to move forward with the preparations for the 2021 Dakar Rally." Gyenes completed the race 29th overall, his best standing in the overall ranking being in 2016 - 14th. The rider from northwestern Satu Mare also won the Marathon class twice, in 2011 and 2015, and in 2020 he won the Malle Moto subcategory. Romania will also be represented in the Dakar 2021 Rally by the crew formed by Claudiu Barbu and Marius Lupu, in the SSV (side-by-side vehicles) category.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

