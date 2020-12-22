 
December 22, 2020

PSD's Ciolacu to president Iohannis: Talks you'll have with parties only mimic consultation principle
The PSD (Social Democratic Party) chairman Marcel Ciolacu sent a letter to the president of Romania on Tuesday telling him that the social democrats will not be present at the consultations at the Cotroceni Palace because they will only mimic the principle of consultation. "In the public interventions you have had in recent weeks, you have unequivocally pre-pronounced on the Prime Minister's designation. Ignoring the citizens' will, expressed by democratic vote, you have publicly announced both before the elections and after the elections that you have already made the decision to appoint in this position a representative of the parties that lost in the vote of 6 December 2020. Therefore, the discussions that you are about to have today with the political parties only mimic the principle of constitutional consultation which you referred to in your invitation. Basically, what is going to happen today at the Cotroceni Palace is an offensive masquerade against democracy, an act of defiance of the citizens who participated in the parliamentary election," Ciolacu said in the letter. He added that the PSD refuses to participate in this "simulation". "We refuse to validate through our presence this political circus that is beginning to resemble more and more the CDR (Democratic Convention of Romania) government from 1996 to 2000. Instead, we will make a decisive opposition in the Romanian Parliament and use all political, legal and constitutional means to defend the interests of the citizens who gave us their trust in the last elections," Ciolacu added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

