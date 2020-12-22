Școala Informală de IT: Companies invest between 500-1,500 euros in IT courses per year / per employee



In 2021, more and more companies will purchase IT courses Focus on Digital Stack, the division that offers complete B2B training services Companies are increasingly buying technical classes for their employees The training budgets of the companies vary between 500-1,500 euros/employee/year (...)