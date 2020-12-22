PNL’s Orban- elected Chamber of Deputies Speaker. Anca Dragu (USR PLUS)-elected Senate President

PNL's Orban- elected Chamber of Deputies Speaker. Anca Dragu (USR PLUS)-elected Senate President. National Liberal Party (PNL) head Ludovic Orban on Monday night was elected Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. He got 179 votes "in favour" and 110 "against." His counter-candidate, Social Democrat Alfred Simonis, got 110 votes "in favour" and 179 "against."