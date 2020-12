Christmas concert by Romanian choir Madrigal available online

Christmas concert by Romanian choir Madrigal available online. The recording of the Christmas concert of the Madrigal-Marin Constantin National Choir will be available online starting December 23, the group announced. The concert, conducted by Anna Ungureanu, was recorded at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Because of the pandemic, the show (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]