Covid-19 and Christmas: Survey shows how Romanians feel about the 2020 winter holidays
Dec 22, 2020
Covid-19 and Christmas: Survey shows how Romanians feel about the 2020 winter holidays.
More than half of Romanians (56%) say that they feel negative emotions when it comes to the winter holidays in the current pandemic context, a survey conducted by Reveal Marketing Research showed. The survey measured Romanians' emotions regarding the 2020 winter holidays, looking at four (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]