 
Romaniapress.com

December 22, 2020

Liberty Galati Completes EUR13.5M Investment
Dec 22, 2020

Liberty Galati Completes EUR13.5M Investment.

Liberty Galati announced Tuesday it completed an investment of EUR13.5 million in the modernization of a hot stove for one of the steelworks’ blast furnaces.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis appoints Florin Citu as Prime Minister designate President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), (...)

PM designate Citu: I'll do my best to have a stable, long-lasting governing The Prime Minister-designate, Florin Citu, on Tuesday said that he would do everything possible to have "a stable and long-lasting governing". "I want to assure the Romanians that I realize and know the difficult period Romania is going through and I want to assure them that I (...)

Florin Citu - PM-designate President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), (...)

New consultations at the Cotroceni Palace for designating the candidate for PM. Iohannis congratulates PNL-USR PLUS-UDMR for forming a coalition President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a new round of consultations with the leaders of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), in view of (...)

Consultations at Cotroceni / AUR's Simion: We will definitely not be voting the Citu Government The co-chairman of the Alliance for Romanians Union (AUR), George Simion, said on Tuesday that he is participating in the consultations at Cotroceni Palace "from institutional condescension", adding that his formation will not be voting for the Florin Citu Government. "We are now (...)

Wipro Takes Over METRO's IT Divisions in $700M Deal Software services company Wipro Limited will take over the IT divisions of METRO group in Germany and METRO Systems Romania.

Moto: Emanuel Gyenes, at his 11th start in Dakar Rally Rider Emanuel Gyenes will start on January 3rd for the eleventh time in the Dakar Rally, race that will take place in Saudi Arabia, with the objective of imposing himself again in the Malle Moto category (no technical assistance). "Certainly, in January, after winning the Dakar 2020 in (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |