December 22, 2020

Consultations at Cotroceni / AUR's Simion: We will definitely not be voting the Citu Government
The co-chairman of the Alliance for Romanians Union (AUR), George Simion, said on Tuesday that he is participating in the consultations at Cotroceni Palace "from institutional condescension", adding that his formation will not be voting for the Florin Citu Government. "We are now participating out of institutional condescendence. We are disappointed by the way in which we are mimicking consultations, but we participate, respecting all dialogue partners. Our position is the same as last time: We will definitely not be voting for the Citu Cabinet. We have our own proposal for prime-minister, we have our own proposal for ministry of Education in an eventual Government of national unity", George Simion declared, in front of Cotroceni Palace, before meeting with president Klaus Iohannis. He requested the reopening of schools, highlighting that president Iohannis and the future Government must take into account the opinions of teachers and parents. "The request we have is the urgent reopening of schools. We took note of the educational unions' opinion and are definitely supporting the reopening of schools. We must listen to the teachers, we must listen to the parents, we need to think about our children's future and schools must be reopened. (...) The Romanian people has spoken, they wish for schools to be opened again. Even Klaus Iohannis and the possible Government must take into consideration the opinions of Romanians and open the schools in the face to face system", Simion said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica editor: Andreea Rotaru EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

