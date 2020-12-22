PM-designate Citu: I won't betray confidence vested in mePrime Minister-designate Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he would not betray the confidence with which he was vested and would do everything he could to achieve his goals: get past the health crisis and restart the economy.
"Dear fellow senators and deputies, colleagues, members of the (...)
Hidroelectrica acquires Crucea Wind Park, STEAG Energie RomaniaHidroelectrica and STEAG GmbH have signed an agreement on the takeover by the Romanian hydro power producer of the Crucea Wind Farm and STEAG Energie Romania, following a highly competitive process involving both local and international bidders, according to a Hidroelectrica release submitted (...)