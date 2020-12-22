 
Romaniapress.com

December 22, 2020

Wipro Takes Over METRO's IT Divisions in $700M Deal
Dec 22, 2020

Wipro Takes Over METRO's IT Divisions in $700M Deal.

Software services company Wipro Limited will take over the IT divisions of METRO group in Germany and METRO Systems Romania.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

TeraPlast Receives EUR5.8M State Aid Agreement for Biodegradable Packaging Unit Construction material producer TeraPlast Group (TRP.RO) has received the financing agreement for the state aid project submitted in November by TeraPlast Folii Biodegradabile SRL, its biodegradable packaging manufacturing subsidiary.

Citu Cabinet Gains Confidence Vote in Romanian Parliament Romania's new government led by liberal prime minister Florin Citu gained a vote of confidence in Parliament Wednesday.

PM-designate Citu: I won't betray confidence vested in me Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he would not betray the confidence with which he was vested and would do everything he could to achieve his goals: get past the health crisis and restart the economy. "Dear fellow senators and deputies, colleagues, members of the (...)

Romania Sells Three New Bond Issues to General Population in January 2021 Romania's government will start selling three new bond issues for the general population starting January 4, 2021, the finance ministry announced Wednesday.

Hidroelectrica Acquires Crucea Wind Farm from STEAG Romanian hydropower producer Hidroelectrica has signed a deal with Germany energy group STEAG to acquire the Crucea wind farm in Constanta county, southeast Romania.

Hidroelectrica acquires Crucea Wind Park, STEAG Energie Romania Hidroelectrica and STEAG GmbH have signed an agreement on the takeover by the Romanian hydro power producer of the Crucea Wind Farm and STEAG Energie Romania, following a highly competitive process involving both local and international bidders, according to a Hidroelectrica release submitted (...)

GCS: 5.459 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 recorded in the past 24 hours: 25.840 tests carried out nationwide A number of 5,459 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, after 25,840 tests were carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |