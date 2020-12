Florin Citu - PM-designate

Florin Citu - PM-designate. President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR). AGERPRES (EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]