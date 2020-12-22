PM designate Citu: I'll do my best to have a stable, long-lasting governing

PM designate Citu: I'll do my best to have a stable, long-lasting governing. The Prime Minister-designate, Florin Citu, on Tuesday said that he would do everything possible to have "a stable and long-lasting governing". "I want to assure the Romanians that I realize and know the difficult period Romania is going through and I want to assure them that I will do everything possible to have a stable and long-lasting governing," Florin Citu said on Tuesday evening, after being announced by President Klaus Iohannis as Prime Minister-designate.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]