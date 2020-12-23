Florin Citu, Ludovic Orban arrive to Parliament

Florin Citu, Ludovic Orban arrive to Parliament. Prime Minister designate Florin Citu and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban arrived to Parliament on Wednesday. According to the announced program, the prime minister designate submits the list of the Cabinet and the governing program to Parliament on Wednesday morning. The standing bureaus of the two Houses are to meet to set the timetable for the hearings of the proposed ministers in the parliamentary committees and the investiture vote in the plenary sitting of Parliament. The leaders of the National Liberal Party - PNL, Saver Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity - USR PLUS, and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - UDMR, each, validated, on Tuesday night, their own lists of ministers who will be part of the future Executive. The list of members of the Government is as follows: * Florin Citu - Prime Minister * Dan Barna - Deputy Prime Minister * Kelemen Hunor - Deputy Prime Minister * Nicolae Ciuca (PNL) - Ministry of National Defense * Bogdan Aurescu (PNL) - Ministry of Foreign Affairs * Alexandru Nazare (PNL) - Ministry of Public Finance * Lucian Bode (PNL) - Ministry of Interior * Sorin Cimpeanu (PNL) - Ministry of National Education * Virgil Popescu (PNL) - Ministry of Energy * Adrian Oros (PNL) - Ministry of Agriculture * Bogdan Gheorghiu (PNL) - Ministry of Culture * Raluca Turcan (PNL) - Ministry of Labor and Social Protection * Catalin Drula (USR PLUS) - Ministry of Transport * Claudiu Nasui (USR PLUS) - Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism * Stelian Ion (USR PLUS) - Ministry of Justice * Cristian Ghinea (USR PLUS) - Ministry of European Investments and Projects * Vlad Voiculescu (USR PLUS) - Ministry of Health * Ciprian Teleman (USR PLUS) - Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization * Cseke Attila (UDMR) - Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration * Tanczos Barna (UDMR) - Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests * Eduard Novak (UDMR) - Ministry of Youth and Sports On Tuesday evening, President Klaus Iohannis nominated Liberal Florin Citu as a candidate for prime minister. He is the proposal for PM from the coalition made of PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR. According to the Constitution, the candidate for the position of Prime Minister will request, within 10 days from the nomination, Parliament's vote of confidence on the program and the entire list of the Government. The program and the list of the Government are debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint session. The Government gets Parliament's confidence expressed by majority vote of the deputies and senators. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]