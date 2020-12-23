E.ON builds EUR 4 mln power plant for Romanian fertilizer producer Azomures
Dec 23, 2020
E.ON Energie Romania will develop a EUR 4 million power plant under a turnkey project for mineral fertilizers producer Azomures, the company announced in a press release. The plant will use as an energy source the residual steam produced by the fertilizer producer. It will include a generator (...)
