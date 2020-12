Romanian steel mill Liberty Galati completes EUR 13 mln investment

Romanian steel mill Liberty Galati completes EUR 13 mln investment. Romanian integrated steel mill Liberty Galati, part of British group Liberty, has completed an investment project worth EUR 13.5 million for modernizing the air preheater at one of its blast furnaces. The project will improve the operating performance and reduce costs, the company announced in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]