Romania's president designates former finance minister to form center-right cabinet
Dec 23, 2020
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis (right) designated finance minister Florin Citu (left) to form a new Government on behalf of a center-right coalition of three parties formed around the National Liberal Party (PNL). Citu should come up with a cabinet and get the lawmakers' vote within ten (...)
