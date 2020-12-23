Romania's president designates former finance minister to form center-right cabinet

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis (right) designated finance minister Florin Citu (left) to form a new Government on behalf of a center-right coalition of three parties formed around the National Liberal Party (PNL). Citu should come up with a cabinet and get the lawmakers' vote within ten (...)