Analysts See Leu Falling At 4.99 Units Vs Euro In 12 Months, GDP Contraction At 4.4% In 2020



Analysts See Leu Falling At 4.99 Units Vs Euro In 12 Months, GDP Contraction At 4.4% In 2020.

Financial analysts, members of CFA Romania (Chartered Financial Analyst) association, expect the Romanian leu to depreciate to an average of RON4.9906 to the euro over the next 12 months, the country’s economy to shrink 4.4% and the unemployment rate to reach 6.5% at the end of (...)