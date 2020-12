Number of Pretzel, Pastry and Doughnut Shops Up Six Times in Romania in a Decade



The number of pretzel, pastry and doughnut shops in Romania has increased six times to 3,800 since 2009, ZF has calculated from the data of the country’s National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).