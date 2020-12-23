Romanian experts launch AI4RO, a new initiative supporting the development of artificial intelligence in RO

An independent group of Romanian experts launched AI4RO (Artificial Intelligence for Romania), an initiative to support the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country. AI4RO aims to encourage advanced research in the field of AI, as well as to develop a series of programs in (...)