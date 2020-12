Fairytale Tram starts running in Bucharest for Christmas

Fairytale Tram starts running in Bucharest for Christmas. A vintage tram of the Bucharest public transport company STB, decorated for the winter holidays, is now running on the capital’s streets. Until December 26, the “Fairytale Tram” runs daily between 16:00 and 21:00, on a dedicated route in downtown Bucharest. “Santa Claus will be present, and his (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]