Antitrust Body Looks Into Ropeco Bucuresti Acquisition By RBC. Romania's Competition Council said Wednesday it was analyzing the deal whereby Romanian Business Consult (RBC), the largest integrator of IT solutions for the food and retail industry, plans to acquire Ropeco Bucuresti, a company specialized in the sale of IT solutions and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]