GCS: 5,459 new cases of COVID-19; tests carried out in past 24 hours - 25,840

GCS: 5,459 new cases of COVID-19; tests carried out in past 24 hours - 25,840. A number of 5,459 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, after 25,840 tests were carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Andreea Rotaru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]