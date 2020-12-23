Governance programme/Citu Cabinet to gradually increase funds to be invested in education, until 2021

Governance programme/Citu Cabinet to gradually increase funds to be invested in education, until 2021. Education represents the chance that every state has for a better future, and without education, the country can guarantee neither health, security nor the prosperity of its citizens, the representatives of the governing coalition say in the governing programme to be submitted to Parliament for a vote of confidence on Wednesday. "Educated Romania is indispensable for a strong and prosperous Romania. Romania must be the country where every citizen finds his/her chance to fulfil his/her potential, starting from equitable access to good quality education. But for education to be a solid foundation in a democratic and modern society, there must be a coherent vision that brings together the solutions to current challenges, as well as the strategy to help us adjust to the future. The starting point for what we want to build in education in the period 2021-2024 is making operational and implementing the Educated Romania project, which is also a desideratum included in the National Strategy for Country Defence, adopted by the Parliament," it is shown in the said document. In order to materialize this vision, the Government aims to support gradual increases, until 2024, to finance education, up to 18 per cent of the national budget (6 per cent of GDP) and up to 3 per cent of the national budget (1 per cent of GDP) to fund research. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Catalin Alexandru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]