Romanian Violeta Luca appointed to lead Microsoft’s operations in Czech Republic and Slovakia

Romanian Violeta Luca appointed to lead Microsoft’s operations in Czech Republic and Slovakia. Romanian Violeta Luca, the general manager of Microsoft Romania, has been appointed to lead Microsoft's operations in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, starting with January 2021. Alina Orban, currently Commercial Partner Lead at Microsoft Romania, will act as the company's interim general (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]