Vitas IFN Gets EUR2M Loan From European Fund for Southeast Europe To Fund SMEs. The European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE) has lent EUR2 million to Vitas IFN to enable it to extend its financing capacity for micro-enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which have difficulty in contracting loans in the context of an unfavorable economic conditions (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]