Hidroelectrica acquires Crucea Wind Park, STEAG Energie Romania. Hidroelectrica and STEAG GmbH have signed an agreement on the takeover by the Romanian hydro power producer of the Crucea Wind Farm and STEAG Energie Romania, following a highly competitive process involving both local and international bidders, according to a Hidroelectrica release submitted on Wednesday, AGERPRES. Hidroelectrica focuses on diversifying production by adding high-quality renewable capacity to its portfolio as part of the company's recently approved development strategy. The company reaffirms its goal of remaining 100 pct green throughout the process of portfolio diversification. Developed by STEAG and commissioned in 2014, the Crucea Wind Park is one of the most modern and best maintained land wind farms in Romania, with an installed capacity of 108 MW. Hidroelectrica is the largest producer of renewable energy in Romania, being the main provider of auxilliary services and having an important role in relation to the security of the National Energy System (SEN). In 2019, Hidroelectrica produced 15.2 TWh of the 209 hydropower plants in operation, with a total installed capacity of 6.4 GW. With a turnover of EUR 873 million, EBITDA of EUR 613 million and a net profit of EUR 290 million, Hidroelectrica is the largest and most valuable state-owned company in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]