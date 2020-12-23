 
Romaniapress.com

December 23, 2020

Hidroelectrica acquires Crucea Wind Park, STEAG Energie Romania
Dec 23, 2020

Hidroelectrica acquires Crucea Wind Park, STEAG Energie Romania.

Hidroelectrica and STEAG GmbH have signed an agreement on the takeover by the Romanian hydro power producer of the Crucea Wind Farm and STEAG Energie Romania, following a highly competitive process involving both local and international bidders, according to a Hidroelectrica release submitted on Wednesday, AGERPRES. Hidroelectrica focuses on diversifying production by adding high-quality renewable capacity to its portfolio as part of the company's recently approved development strategy. The company reaffirms its goal of remaining 100 pct green throughout the process of portfolio diversification. Developed by STEAG and commissioned in 2014, the Crucea Wind Park is one of the most modern and best maintained land wind farms in Romania, with an installed capacity of 108 MW. Hidroelectrica is the largest producer of renewable energy in Romania, being the main provider of auxilliary services and having an important role in relation to the security of the National Energy System (SEN). In 2019, Hidroelectrica produced 15.2 TWh of the 209 hydropower plants in operation, with a total installed capacity of 6.4 GW. With a turnover of EUR 873 million, EBITDA of EUR 613 million and a net profit of EUR 290 million, Hidroelectrica is the largest and most valuable state-owned company in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

TeraPlast Receives EUR5.8M State Aid Agreement for Biodegradable Packaging Unit Construction material producer TeraPlast Group (TRP.RO) has received the financing agreement for the state aid project submitted in November by TeraPlast Folii Biodegradabile SRL, its biodegradable packaging manufacturing subsidiary.

Citu Cabinet Gains Confidence Vote in Romanian Parliament Romania's new government led by liberal prime minister Florin Citu gained a vote of confidence in Parliament Wednesday.

PM-designate Citu: I won't betray confidence vested in me Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he would not betray the confidence with which he was vested and would do everything he could to achieve his goals: get past the health crisis and restart the economy. "Dear fellow senators and deputies, colleagues, members of the (...)

Romania Sells Three New Bond Issues to General Population in January 2021 Romania's government will start selling three new bond issues for the general population starting January 4, 2021, the finance ministry announced Wednesday.

Hidroelectrica Acquires Crucea Wind Farm from STEAG Romanian hydropower producer Hidroelectrica has signed a deal with Germany energy group STEAG to acquire the Crucea wind farm in Constanta county, southeast Romania.

GCS: 5.459 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 recorded in the past 24 hours: 25.840 tests carried out nationwide A number of 5,459 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, after 25,840 tests were carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says (...)

Iohannis: We can find solutions for Europeans to be protected from pandemic, prospect of a vaccine gives us hope President Klaus Iohannis talks, in a Twitter message, about the rapid prospect of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine to protect EU citizens from pandemic. “Through joint efforts we can find solutions to protect European citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rapid prospect of a vaccine gives us hope (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |