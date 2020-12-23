Ministers proposed in Citu Cabinet, favourable opinions in Parliament's select committees

Ministers proposed in Citu Cabinet, favourable opinions in Parliament's select committees. The ministers proposed in the future government, headed by Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu, have received on Wednesday favourable opinions in the Parliament's select committees. * Nicolae Ciuca - Ministry of National Defence * Raluca Turcan - Ministry of Labour * Sorin Cimpeanu - Ministry of Education * Lucian Bode - Ministry of the Interior * Stelian Ion - Ministry of Justice * Virgil Popescu - Ministry of Energy * Cristian Ghinea - Ministry of European Funds * Adrian Oros - Ministry of Agriculture * Cseke Attila - Ministry of Regional Development * Claudiu Nasui - Ministry of Economy * Catalin Drula - Ministry of Transports * Tancsoz Barna - Ministry of Environment * Vlad Voiculescu - Ministry of Health * Eduard Novak - Ministry of Youth and Sport * Bogdan Aurescu - Ministry of Foreign Affairs * Bogdan Gheorghiu - Ministry of Culture * Ciprian Teleman - Ministry of Digitisation * Alexandru Nazare - Ministry of Public Finance The opinions received by the future ministers are consultative, with the Parliament's plenary meeting to vote on the Government's list and the programme of government. Starting at 3 p.m., according to the timetable approved by the Joint Permanent Offices of the two Chambers, in the joint meeting Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu will present both the list of ministers and the ruling programme, after which the debates will follow. The proposal to grant confidence to the Government is then voted on, with lawmakers to exercise their option by secret ballot. Parliament gives confidence to the Government with the vote of the majority of deputies and senators.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]