Ministry of Development inks 60 financing contracts with Republic of Moldova, worth EUR 58.7 M. Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration (MLPDA) on Wednesday announced it has inked 60 financing contracts with the Republic of Moldova, worth over EUR 58.7 million, within a bilateral programme on the two countries' border region. "At the end of 2020, the Management Authority of the Joint Operational Programme Romania-Republic of Moldova 2014-2020 has in implementation 60 financing contracts (4 large infrastructure projects, 53 SOFT projects, which do not include the infrastructure component or have a smaller infrastructure component of EUR 1 million, and 3 technical assistance contracts), totalling EUR 58.7 million. Also, 19 HARD projects (which have an infrastructure component of more than EUR 1 million per project) were selected, totaling EUR 17.7 million, which are in the process of contracting. Payments for ongoing projects have a total value of EUR 8.7 million," the ministry said in a press release sent to AGERPRES. According to the source, in 2020, the Management Authority has adopted several measures to support project beneficiaries in the current context, the most important of which are aimed at extending the deadlines for submitting documents, the possibility of submitting only in electronic form, monitoring by electronic means. Cooperation under the European Union-funded programmes at the border between Romania and the Republic of Moldova will continue from 2021 to 2027. "The collaboration between the Romanian and Moldovan authorities has a fundamental role in the implementation of the current programme, as well as the one in preparation, based on the Eastern Partnership through which the European Union aims to expand the area of prosperity and security in its eastern neighbourhood, by promoting a common set of values and gradual convergence of policies", the MLPDA says. The Joint Operational Programme Romania - Republic of Moldova 2014 - 2020, which addresses the area on the border between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, is financed by the European Union through the European Neighbourhood Instrument, the financial allocation of the European Union being EUR 81 million.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Lepadatu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]