Iohannis: We can find solutions for Europeans to be protected from pandemic, prospect of a vaccine gives us hope



Iohannis: We can find solutions for Europeans to be protected from pandemic, prospect of a vaccine gives us hope.

President Klaus Iohannis talks, in a Twitter message, about the rapid prospect of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine to protect EU citizens from pandemic. “Through joint efforts we can find solutions to protect European citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rapid prospect of a vaccine gives us hope (...)