Deloitte study: Four in ten consumers plan to spend less this Christmas than last year in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost four in ten consumers (38%) plan to spend less this Christmas than last year in the context of COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deloitte 2020 Holiday Retail Survey. The study underlines that anxieties related to financial concerns are reshaping consumer’s approach to the shopping season, (...)