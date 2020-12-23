TeraPlast Receives EUR5.8M State Aid Agreement for Biodegradable Packaging Unit

TeraPlast Receives EUR5.8M State Aid Agreement for Biodegradable Packaging Unit. Construction material producer TeraPlast Group (TRP.RO) has received the financing agreement for the state aid project submitted in November by TeraPlast Folii Biodegradabile SRL, its biodegradable packaging manufacturing subsidiary. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]