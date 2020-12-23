President Iohannis signs Decree for Citu Government nomination

President Iohannis signs Decree for Citu Government nomination. President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday evening signed the Decree for the nomination of Citu Government. The Citu gov't is as follows: * Florin-Vasile Citu - Prime Minister * Ilie-Dan Barna - Deputy Prime Minister * Kelemen Hunor - Deputy Prime Minister * Alexandru Nazare - minister of Finance * Lucian Nicolae Bode - minister of Internal Affairs * Bogdan Lucian Aurescu - minister of Foreign Affairs * Stelian-Cristian Ion - minister of Justice * Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca - minister of National Defence * Claudiu-Iulius-Gavril Nasui - minister of the Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism * Virgil-Daniel Popescu - minister of Energy * Catalin Drula - minister of Transport and Infrastructure * Nechita-Adrian Oros - minister of Agriculture and Rural Development * Tanczos Barna - minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests * Cseke Attila-Zoltan - minister of Development, Public Works and Administration * Cristian Ghinea - minister of Investment and European Projects * Raluca Turcan - minister of Labour and Social Protection * Vlad Vasile Voiculescu - minister of Health * Sorin-Mihai Cimpeanu - minister of Education * Ciprian-Sergiu Teleman - minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation * Bogdan Gheorghiu - minister of Culture * Novak Carol-Eduard - minister of Youth and Sport The swearing-in ceremony for members of the Government will take place at 20.00 at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]