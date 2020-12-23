Citu Government invested by Parliament

Citu Government invested by Parliament. The government led by Prime Minister Florin Citu was invested, on Wednesday, by Parliament. Voting "for" the list of ministers and the governing programme were 260 deputies and senators, while 186 voted "against". The vote was secret with urns and tokens and was granted for both the governing programme, as well as for the ministers' list. In order for the Government to be invested, the vote of the majority of MPs was necessary, meaning 228 votes "for".AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]