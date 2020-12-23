 
December 23, 2020

President Iohannis to new Government: Get to work!
Dec 23, 2020

President Iohannis to new Government: Get to work!.

The members of the Government led by Prime Minister Florin Citu have taken, on Wednesday evening, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the oath of office, occasion on which President Klaus Iohannis spoke shortly about the objectives of the new team and told them "Get to work!". "The Romanian citizens were promised a restructuring of the state, important reforms in domains such as healthcare, education, important reforms in the large public systems, reduction of bureaucracy, but also short-term objectives - the efficient combating of the pandemic," said the head of state. "The new Parliament, together with me, with all state authorities, will do as promised," he added. Iohannis ended his remarks at the end of the swearing-in ceremony by prompting the Government to "Get to work!". AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

