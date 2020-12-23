Members of Citu Cabinet take oath of office. President Iohannis to new Government: Get to work!



The members of the Government led by Prime Minister Florin Citu have taken the oath of office, on Wednesday evening, in a ceremony at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The Citu Government was invested by Parliament with 260 votes “for” and 186 “against”. The composition of the Government is as... (...)