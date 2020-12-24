Deloitte survey: Employee safety and return-to-work policies are the top legal issues impacting organizations as they expect a return to a normal level of operation in the first half of 2021



Two thirds of legal departments are currently involved in employee safety issues and they expect return-to-work policies to be one of the top legal priorities going forward, as half of Chief Legal Officers (51%) anticipate their organizations will return to a normal level of operation in the (...)