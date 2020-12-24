Cushman & Wakefield survey: Hotels in Romania on the journey of survival during the COVID pandemic



Cushman & Wakefield survey: Hotels in Romania on the journey of survival during the COVID pandemic.

COVID-19 has had a very rapid and drastic impact on the Romanian hotel sector. According to a previous survey performed in April – May 2020, 64% of hotels were already impacted within the last week of February. Together with the impact of COVID-19 on the bottom line of hotels, more... The post (...)