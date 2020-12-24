Tibi, the unicorn mascot joins TBI Bank

Tibi, the unicorn mascot joins TBI Bank. Reaching a $1 billion valuation to become a unicorn company is not easy for any business. What is probably the starting point to reach this goal is adopting the culture specific to such businesses – dynamic, agile and innovative. TBI Bank already has such a culture and a mentality closer... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]