CMS advises National Bank of Greece on the sale of a large NPL portfolio to Bain Capital Credit. International law firm CMS has advised National Bank of Greece (NBG) on the disposal of a Romanian-risk corporate non-performing and sub-performing loan (NPE) portfolio with a total gross book value of c. €174 million (€102 million of allocated collateral value) to a consortium composed of Bain (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]