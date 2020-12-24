|
|
|
German group Metro outsources IT divisions, including the Romanian one, to India's Wipro
Dec 24, 2020
German group Metro outsources IT divisions, including the Romanian one, to India's Wipro .
Bengaluru-based NYSE-listed Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, announced it reached "one of its biggest deals under the new CEO Thierry Delaporte" to take over the IT units of the German retailer Metro — namely Metronom in (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
First batch of 10k doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Romania Friday through Nadlac 2 border point
The first 10,000 doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine will enter Romania on Friday, by land, through western Nadlac 2 border crossing point and will reach the main storage center - the Cantacuzino Institute in Bucharest on Saturday morning, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.
The (...)
Iohannis: Romania salutes EU - UK agreement partnership regarding future relations
Romania salutes the agreement partnership between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland regarding future relations, after the UK left the European Union, says president Klaus Iohannis in a message published on Thursday, on Twitter.
"The agreement (...)
Iohannis, in his Christmas message: Gift we could make - protect the loved ones
The gift we can make this year, this holiday, is to protect our loved ones, President Klaus Iohannis says in a Christmas video.
"Wherever we are in the world, on Christmas, the roads take us back home, with family and friends. This year, because of the epidemic, we have to spend our (...)
AUR's George Simion: I'll donate 90 pct of my MP salary
The Member of Parliament, Deputy George Simion, co-Chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) on Thursday said he will donate 90 per cent of his MP salary "to a civic cause, to special cases".
"I want to make an announcement, an announcement that I did not make in the (...)
LabMin Turcan: There is a decision to raise Social Reference Index
There is a decision for raising for Social Reference Index, but this will take place after a debate, declared, on Thursday, the minister of Labor and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, in a press conference held a few hours after taking on the position.
"Regarding the Social Reference (...)
Crown Custodian Margareta: 2020, a trying year for humanity, yet we must not lose hope
The Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, sent out a message on Christmas Eve, as tradition is, in which she shows that this year was a difficult year for all humanity, due to the pandemic, which highlighted "global deficiencies", yet asked the people to not lose hope.
"2020 (...)
Romania's new center-right government has received the parliamentary investiture
By rbj Two weeks after the parliamentary elections on December 6, 2020, Romania will be led by a new center-right government. It puts an end to over a decade of domination of the center-left forces. Although in the December 6 general election, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) won the most (...)
|