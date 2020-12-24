Romania's new Government promises fiscal consolidation without tax hikes

Romania's new Government promises fiscal consolidation without tax hikes. Romania's new Government, led by former finance minister Florin Citu, promises under the Ruling Program to bring the budget deficit down to under 3% of GDP by 2024 and keep the public debt to GDP ratio under 60% while not charging new taxes or hiking the current ones. Romania added 9% of GDP (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]