Romania's center-right Government of PM Florin Citu takes office

Romania's center-right Government of PM Florin Citu takes office. Romania's Parliament endorsed prime minister-designate Florin Citu and his Government on Wednesday, December 23. The center-right coalition Government got 260 votes for out of 455 MPs present - 32 more than necessary - and 183 votes against. The Citu cabinet members were then sworn in at the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]