GCS: 4,310 new cases of COVID-19; tests carried out in the past 24 hours - 27,653

GCS: 4,310 new cases of COVID-19; tests carried out in the past 24 hours - 27,653. A number of 4,310 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the performance of 27,653 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication (GCS) informed on Thursday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. So far, 608,561 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 523,829 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 4,689,628 tests have been processed at the national level. Of these, 27,653 were performed in the past 24 hours, 19,032 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,621 upon request. Also, since the last information made by GCS, the results of 5,261 tests processed before the past 24 hours and transmitted until December 24 have been reported. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]