Iohannis: Vaccination campaign starts in Romania, entire EU on Dec 27. President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated, at the Cotroceni Palace, that in Romania and in the European Union the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign starts on Sunday. "As for the vaccination campaign, I can confirm that it will start in Romania and in the entire European Union exactly on December 27, Sunday. It starts with a first tranche, rather symbolic, but already immediately after Christmas the next vaccine tranches will come and they will continue, until the whole population benefits from the vaccine," said the head of state. He stressed that "these vaccines are safe, they are effective, they are authorized to the highest European standards." "We and the experts recommend to all Romanians to be prepared to be vaccinated," Iohannis said. The head of state spoke after holding a working meeting on the management of the COVID-19 epidemic at the Cotroceni Palace, attended by Prime Minister Florin Citu, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, Health Minister, Vlad Voiculescu, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, and the Head of the Emergencies Department, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Raed Arafat. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]