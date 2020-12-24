LIBERTY Galati completes €13.5 million modernisation of Hot Stove No1

LIBERTY Galați earlier this week has announced the completion of its EUR13.5 million modernization of the Hot Stove No. 1 which works with the steelworks' Blast Furnace No. 5. The modernisation programme, which was delivered despite COVID-19 complications, will increase the performance and reduce (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]