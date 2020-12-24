Iohannis: Vaccination campaign starts in Romania, entire EU on December 27. No new restrictions during holidays



Iohannis: Vaccination campaign starts in Romania, entire EU on December 27. No new restrictions during holidays.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Palace, that in Romania and in the European Union the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign starts on Sunday. “As for the vaccination campaign, I can confirm, the vaccination campaign starts in Romania and in the entire European Union (...)