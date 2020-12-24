The Iconic Estate Cellar launches the campaign „Enjoy a different experience with every drop of wine!”



The Iconic Estate Cellar launches the campaign „Enjoy a different experience with every drop of wine!”.

Win one year’s salary and many other prizes! The Iconic Estate Cellar, part of Alexandrion Group, brings the charm of the winter season, by delighting the customers before the winter holidays with the campaign „Enjoy a different experience with every drop of wine!”, that offers captivating prizes, (...)