First batch of COVID-19 vaccines allocated to Romania arrives Friday in Nadlac Customs

First batch of COVID-19 vaccines allocated to Romania arrives Friday in Nadlac Customs. The first batch of vaccines against COVID-19 allocated to Romania will arrive on Friday, in western Nadlac Customs, declared on Thursday, the minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode. "Tomorrow, the first batch allocated to Romania will arrive in Nadlac Customs and we will take over through our structures, we will transport it to Bucharest. We will publicly communicate which are the steps that we will follow, both in Nadlac tomorrow, as well as the day after, in Bucharest. We will notify you in advance regarding the calendar of events. In today's statement, president Klaus Iohannis clarified this aspect", Bode said, during the handover of his position to the minister of Transport and to the minister of Digitalization. President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, at Cotroceni Palace, that the anti COVID-19 vaccination campaign will begin on Sunday in Romania and the European Union as well. "Regarding the vaccination campaign, I can confirm that it will begin in Romania and throughout the entire European Union, on the 27th of December, Sunday. We will begin with a first batch, a symbolic one, but after Christmas the next vaccine batches will arrive and we will continue like this, until the entire population benefits from the vaccine", said the head of state.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]